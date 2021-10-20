Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the lowest is $6.05. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 507.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $14.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $16.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $14.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $161.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

