Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,100,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for about 4.1% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.87% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $236,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

