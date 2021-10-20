Axa S.A. Acquires 462 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

