Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 7,081 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 20,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

