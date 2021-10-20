Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,154 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.