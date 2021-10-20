Axa S.A. Sells 279 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,928 shares of company stock worth $2,233,509. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average is $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.