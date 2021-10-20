Axa S.A. Sells 8,800 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHH. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

