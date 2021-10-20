Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 4,208 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 85.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 0.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.90. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

