Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $12.43 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

