Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 243,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 219,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,029. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $113.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.