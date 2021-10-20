Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 38,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

VDE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 60,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,733. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

