Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,311,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

