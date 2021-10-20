AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 966,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,195. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

