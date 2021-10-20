Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

AX stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $55.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

