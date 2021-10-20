Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Ayr Wellness stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 110,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,939. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

