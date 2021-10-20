Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €30.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jenoptik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.14 ($38.99).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €31.90 ($37.53) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 52 week high of €32.46 ($38.19). The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

