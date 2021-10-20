Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

BALY opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. Bally’s has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,804,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

