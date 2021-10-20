Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

BCH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.