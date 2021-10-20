Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 143,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,962 shares.The stock last traded at $6.83 and had previously closed at $6.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.4397 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at $5,716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 307,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.