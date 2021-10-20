Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.65. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 7,851 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1,575.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

