Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.65. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 7,851 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $5,716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 307,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth about $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

