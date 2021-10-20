Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%.

Bank First stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. 67 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank First stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank First were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

