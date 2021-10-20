Bank of America Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $300.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.74.

Shares of ODFL opened at $308.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

