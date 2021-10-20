Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Shares of FTCH opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

