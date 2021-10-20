Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.03.

