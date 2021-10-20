Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.56 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,460,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,298 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.