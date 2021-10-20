Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 263,566 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after buying an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $515,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 17,510.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 283,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 566.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $98,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

