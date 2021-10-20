Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.53 Million Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PROS were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PROS by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in PROS by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,100,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,010 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PROS by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

