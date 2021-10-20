Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.