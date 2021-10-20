Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.32 Million Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 640,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 890,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,773.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 146,886 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $763.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

