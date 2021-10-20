Barclays Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $68.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.49.

CFLT opened at $66.66 on Monday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

