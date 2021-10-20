Barclays Increases Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,170 ($28.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,994 ($26.05) on Monday. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,990.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,887.38.

In other news, insider Dharmash Mistry bought 2,500 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($63,463.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,149.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

