Barclays Initiates Coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $32,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $5,213,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

