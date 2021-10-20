Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 231.67 ($3.03).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 199.78 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £33.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.99. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 100.66 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

