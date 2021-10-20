Barclays Raises Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $11.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ETRN opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 3,330,027 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.