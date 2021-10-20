Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.08

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 5158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. began coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bark & Co stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.