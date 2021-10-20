Base Resources’ (BSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BSE stock opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

