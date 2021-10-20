Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.91 ($1.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €85.46 ($100.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.