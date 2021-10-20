BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $975.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $215,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

