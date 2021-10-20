Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:BSKYU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSKYU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $200,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,248,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,994,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

