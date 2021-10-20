Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

