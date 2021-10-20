Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total transaction of $2,882,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $308.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

