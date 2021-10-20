Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.850-$19.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.Biogen also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.85-19.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,310. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.69. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.66. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.74.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

