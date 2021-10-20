BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on BiomX from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BiomX stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.44.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BiomX will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan bought 12,500 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon bought 25,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,250 shares of company stock worth $165,000 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

