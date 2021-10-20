Bismuth (BIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $206.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.82 million and $206.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006799 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000106 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,635,238 coins and its circulating supply is 22,484,580 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

