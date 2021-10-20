Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $288.44 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $537.59 million and $288.44 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $47.09 or 0.00073578 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001593 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003476 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011478 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,100 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

