BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $877.56 million, a P/E ratio of -38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $39,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after buying an additional 235,325 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 263.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 296,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 214,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.