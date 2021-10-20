Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.95 and a beta of 1.48. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

