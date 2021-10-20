BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

