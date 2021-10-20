BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 33.4% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BGT stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $13.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
