BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 33.4% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BGT stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 92.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 80,769 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 878,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 28.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.